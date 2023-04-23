Khulna city polls: Candidates race to gift voters on occasion of Eid

TBS Report
23 April, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2023, 02:36 pm

Councilor candidates have used the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to win the hearts of voters in the Khulna City Corporation (KCC).

They went from door to door bearing Eid gifts a few days before Eid-ul-Fitr, almost as a competition to each other.

Publicity and Publication Secretary of Metropolitan Awami League ZA Mahmud Don, a councillor candidate of Ward no. 24 said that he distributed sarees and lungis as Eid gifts among about 4,000 people. Apart from this, he distributed Eid goods (vermicelli, sugar) worth Tk1000 to about 500 families.

Don, who had been the councollor for Ward no. 27 several times, also said, "I have come to take part in the election in a new area, I am going from house to house to get to know the people. I have distributed gifts to exchange love, not any eleciton purposes."

The current councilor of Ward No. 24 Shamser Ali Mintu, is not only competing with Don in the election arena, but also in the distribution of gifts before Eid.

Mintu said, "This time I distributed saree, lungi, punjabi and Eid items among 2,000 families. This is nothing new. I have been distributing gifts like this before Eid for the last 10 years. People will vote for me not for the gifts, but for the love they have for me."

Besides, Ward No. 25 Councilor and Metropolitan Awami League Leader Ali Akbar Tipu distributed Eid materials among 4,000 people. Ward No. 21 Councilor Shamsuzzaman Mia Swapan distributed Eid gifts to about 2,500 people.

On the other hand, Awami League's nominated candidate in the upcoming elections, the current mayor of KCC, Talukdar Abdul Khalek, celebrated Eid in a cheerful mood as there is no strong opposition.

He said, "I have developed Khulna continuously in the last five years. During this period I brought funds of about Tk2,500 crores from the government. Out of this, I have been able to finish the work of Tk1,300 crore. I could not finish the rest of the work due to the pandemic. Awami League President Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave me party nomination. I hope the voters of KCC will elect me again and give me an opportunity to finish the unfinished work.

Khulna City Corporation has 31 wards where 31 general councilors will be elected. There are also 10 reserved seats for women.

Around 150 people will compete for these 41 seats.

Eid / Khulna City Corporation / election

