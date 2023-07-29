Khulna bus-car collision leaves two dead, 20 injured

Bangladesh

UNB
29 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:32 pm

Related News

Khulna bus-car collision leaves two dead, 20 injured

UNB
29 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2023, 03:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Two people were killed and at least 20 others injured  in a collision between a bus and a car in Mechaghona area of Dumuria upazila of Khulna district on Saturday. 

The identities  of the deceased couldnot be known immediately. 

Locals said  the Satkhira-bound bus collided head-on with the Khulna-bound car at Mechaghona around 11:30 am.

The bus overturned and fell into a nearby ditch, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot. 

On receiving the information, the fire service personnel reached the spot quickly and started the rescue operation.

Dumuria Fire Station in-charge Sardar Shariful Islam said, "We have recovered the bodies of two people. The injured were sent to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College Hospital."

Top News

Khulna / bus accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

It takes 10 kg milk to make 1 kg cheese, making the product a bit expensive. Photo: Azizul Shonchay

Austagram cheese: How the industry is growing slowly, but steadily

8h | Panorama
From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

22h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

22h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

Passenger buses set on fire in Matuail

1h | TBS Today
AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

AL, BNP clash at four entrances to Dhaka

1h | TBS Today
Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

Awami League, BNP leaders clash in Abdullahpur

2h | TBS Today
Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

Amanullah Aman arrested, Gayeshwar Roy taken away by police

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues