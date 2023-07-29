Khulna bus-car collision leaves two dead, 20 injured

Two people were killed and at least 20 others injured in a collision between a bus and a car in Mechaghona area of Dumuria upazila of Khulna district on Saturday.

The identities of the deceased couldnot be known immediately.

Locals said the Satkhira-bound bus collided head-on with the Khulna-bound car at Mechaghona around 11:30 am.

The bus overturned and fell into a nearby ditch, leaving its two passengers dead on the spot.

On receiving the information, the fire service personnel reached the spot quickly and started the rescue operation.

Dumuria Fire Station in-charge Sardar Shariful Islam said, "We have recovered the bodies of two people. The injured were sent to Dumuria Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College Hospital."