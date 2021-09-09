Khondker M Talha appointed Bangladesh ambassador to France

The Government has decided to appoint Khondker M Talha, currently serving as the director general of East Asia and Pacific Wing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of France.

Ambassador designate Khondker M Talha is a career foreign service officer of the 15th batch of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) Foreign Affairs cadre.

In his overseas assignments, he served at Bangladesh Permanent Missions to the UN in New York and Geneva where he was elected to work at the bureau of a number of UN and international organisations.

He was also posted to Bangladesh Missions in Tehran and London in his distinguished diplomatic career.

In his earlier stints at the headquarters, he served as the Chief of Protocol and also worked in South Asia and multilateral economic affairs wings in various capacities.

Ambassador Talha obtained his Master's degree in Economics from Dhaka University, an MBA from IBA, Dhaka University and another Masters in Foreign Affairs and Trade from Monash University, Melbourne.