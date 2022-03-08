Khandaker Mosharraf's brother arrested in money laundering case

Police have arrested Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain Babar, brother of former local government minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, on money laundering charges.

Officer-in-Charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station MA Jalil said he was arrested on Monday night from Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka in a case filed over Tk2,000 crore money laundering. Police are conducting operations to arrest the other accused.

On 3 March last year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assistant Superintendent of Police Uttam Kumar Biswas submitted a charge-sheet in the case against 10 people, including Mohtesham, to the branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court concerned.

Earlier, CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed the case with the Kafrul Police Station in 2020.

On 25 February last year, the court ordered the seizure of 5,706 bighas of land belonging to Sajjad Hossain Barkat and Imtiaz Hasan Rubel who are also accused in the case.

At the same time, the court also ordered freezing their 188 bank accounts with Tk10 crore. The court further ordered the seizure of 55 buses, trucks and private vehicles owned by them.

Apart from Mohtesham, Barkat, Rubel, Nazmul Islam Khandaker, AHM Fuad and Ashiqur Farhan are also in jail in the case while accused Mohammad bin Ali Minar, Fahad bin Wazed, Tariqul Islam and Kamrul Hasan are still absconding.