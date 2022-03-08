Khandaker Mosharraf's brother arrested in money laundering case

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:07 pm

Related News

Khandaker Mosharraf's brother arrested in money laundering case

TBS Report
08 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 10:07 pm
Khandaker Mosharraf&#039;s brother arrested in money laundering case

Police have arrested Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain Babar, brother of former local government minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, on money laundering charges.

Officer-in-Charge of Faridpur Kotwali Police Station MA Jalil said he was arrested on Monday night from Bashundhara residential area in Dhaka in a case filed over Tk2,000 crore money laundering. Police are conducting operations to arrest the other accused.

On 3 March last year, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Assistant Superintendent of Police Uttam Kumar Biswas submitted a charge-sheet in the case against 10 people, including Mohtesham, to the branch of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate's Court concerned.

Earlier, CID Inspector SM Miraj Al Mahmud filed the case with the Kafrul Police Station in 2020.

On 25 February last year, the court ordered the seizure of 5,706 bighas of land belonging to Sajjad Hossain Barkat and Imtiaz Hasan Rubel who are also accused in the case.

At the same time, the court also ordered freezing their 188 bank accounts with Tk10 crore. The court further ordered the seizure of 55 buses, trucks and private vehicles owned by them.

Apart from Mohtesham, Barkat, Rubel, Nazmul Islam Khandaker, AHM Fuad and Ashiqur Farhan are also in jail in the case while accused Mohammad bin Ali Minar, Fahad bin Wazed, Tariqul Islam and Kamrul Hasan are still absconding.

Top News

Khandaker Mosharraf's brother / Money laundering

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

9h | Panorama
Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

13h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

4h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

4h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

4h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market