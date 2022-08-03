Khalid Mahmud welcomes US support for inland waterways management

Bangladesh

UNB
03 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:41 am

Related News

Khalid Mahmud welcomes US support for inland waterways management

UNB
03 August, 2022, 09:35 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2022, 09:41 am
Khalid Mahmud welcomes US support for inland waterways management

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has expressed hope that the US investment and technology will improve the waterways management of Bangladesh.

He said this while speaking at a reception hosted in his honour at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Monday (August 1).

Khalid Mahmud Chowdury is leading a Bangladesh Waterways Management Reverse Trade Mission Team to the United States at the invitation of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), said a media release on Tuesday.

It said the state minister emphasized further expanding collaboration between Bangladesh and the United States in the inland waterways and shipping sector, an eco-friendly and less expensive alternative suitable for a riverine country like Bangladesh.

He expressed his optimism that the visit of the Bangladesh Waterways Management Reverse Trade Mission Delegation to the USA will open up a new avenue of long and durable cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek highlighted the objective of their visit to different ports and establishments and meeting with authorities concerned during their 10-day stay in the USA. He also briefed the activities of the BIWTA.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam, in his welcome remarks, hoped that the visit of the Bangladesh delegation would further bolster the bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

The event was also attended by senior officials of the USTDA. Mehnaz Ansary from USTDA also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the delegation members led by Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Corner of the Embassy to pay tributes to the great leader.

Top News

Waterways management / Waterways / Exploring waterways / Navigability of Waterways / State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation