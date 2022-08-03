Khalid Mahmud welcomes US support for inland waterways management

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has expressed hope that the US investment and technology will improve the waterways management of Bangladesh.

He said this while speaking at a reception hosted in his honour at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Monday (August 1).

Khalid Mahmud Chowdury is leading a Bangladesh Waterways Management Reverse Trade Mission Team to the United States at the invitation of the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), said a media release on Tuesday.

It said the state minister emphasized further expanding collaboration between Bangladesh and the United States in the inland waterways and shipping sector, an eco-friendly and less expensive alternative suitable for a riverine country like Bangladesh.

He expressed his optimism that the visit of the Bangladesh Waterways Management Reverse Trade Mission Delegation to the USA will open up a new avenue of long and durable cooperation between the two friendly countries.

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) Chairman Commodore Golam Sadek highlighted the objective of their visit to different ports and establishments and meeting with authorities concerned during their 10-day stay in the USA. He also briefed the activities of the BIWTA.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States M Shahidul Islam, in his welcome remarks, hoped that the visit of the Bangladesh delegation would further bolster the bilateral relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

The event was also attended by senior officials of the USTDA. Mehnaz Ansary from USTDA also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the delegation members led by Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury placed a floral wreath at the bust of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Corner of the Embassy to pay tributes to the great leader.