Khaleda’s treatment abroad: Law sends its opinion to home ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 03:04 pm

Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected
Law Minister Anisul Huq. Photo: Collected

The Law Ministry has sent its opinion, on BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, to the Home Ministry today.

Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed it to the media on Monday.

However, the minister refrained from making any disclosure regarding the ministry opinion since it is expected to be sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from the home ministry.

BNP on 20 December said there has been no improvement in the health condition of its chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital with cirrhosis problem.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.

Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said the government is looking for a legal option to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.

