Khaleda's treatment abroad: Chhatra Dal’s rally underway at Press Club

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 11:52 am

Khaleda's treatment abroad: Chhatra Dal’s rally underway at Press Club

TBS Report
04 December, 2021, 11:05 am
Last modified: 04 December, 2021, 11:52 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's rally, demanding its critically ill Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment, is underway in the capital.

The rally, attended by hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies, began in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka at around 10am on Saturday.

The BNP student wing's President Fazlur Rahman Khokon and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamal are leading the demonstration. 

Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

BNP senior leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members, are scheduled to attend the rally.

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months. In the third week of June, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.

In the last week of November this year, Khaleda's doctors at a press conference said not only was she diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, but has also started passing blood.

Top News / Politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Melting of glaciers is not just threatening our future, it is erasing our past too. Photo: Reuters

The melting of our history

3h | Panorama
If South Africa had vaccinated a sizable portion of its population on time, this variant might not have become a source of concern for many. Photo: Reuters.

Omicron is a result of inequity in vaccine distribution

23h | Analysis
Le Delicia’s menu offers cakes, savory, desserts, cookies, breads, etc.

Fashion house Le Reve launches bakery brand 'Le Delicia'

1d | Food
On 14 November this year, only three people were at the prayer hall of Brahmo Samaj mandir, where at least 90 devotees can congregate at a time. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A Patuatuli temple: One of the last bastions of Bangladesh's Brahmo Samaj

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

2d | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

2d | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

4
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'