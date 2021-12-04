Khaleda's treatment abroad: Chhatra Dal’s rally underway at Press Club

Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's rally, demanding its critically ill Chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment, is underway in the capital.

The rally, attended by hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies, began in front of the National Press Club in Dhaka at around 10am on Saturday.

The BNP student wing's President Fazlur Rahman Khokon and General Secretary Iqbal Hossain Shyamal are leading the demonstration.

Additional law enforcers have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

BNP senior leaders, including Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members, are scheduled to attend the rally.

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The 76-year-old BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months. In the third week of June, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.

In the last week of November this year, Khaleda's doctors at a press conference said not only was she diagnosed with liver cirrhosis, but has also started passing blood.