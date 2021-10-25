Khaleda’s health deteriorating: BNP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 03:36 pm

Related News

Khaleda’s health deteriorating: BNP

BNP to hold press conference in the afternoon to inform media

TBS Report
25 October, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 03:36 pm
File photo of Khaleda Zia/TBS
File photo of Khaleda Zia/TBS

The physical condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in a deteriorated state, a source in the party told Prothom Alo.

In addition to her earlier physical complexities, the BNP chief is showing the symptoms of a new disease.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul will hold a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital this afternoon.

He will brief the media about the present health condition of Khaleda.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia's deceased son Arafat Rahman Coco, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to visit ailing Khaleda. After landing here, Sharmila reportedly paid a visit to Evercare Hospital where Khaleda Zia is being treated from 12 October.

Earlier on 27 April, Khaleda Zia was admitted to the same hospital with Covid-19 infection. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-coronavirus complications and some other underlying health problems.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

On 19 September, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term.

It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions.

The BNP chairperson's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.

Top News

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Evercare Hospital

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

2d | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

2d | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

2d | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

3d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly

6
Over 20 houses were burned down by mob in Rangpur on Sunday night/TBS
Crime

Mob burns down 20 Hindu homes in Rangpur