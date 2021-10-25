Khaleda’s health deteriorating: BNP

The physical condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is in a deteriorated state, a source in the party told Prothom Alo.

In addition to her earlier physical complexities, the BNP chief is showing the symptoms of a new disease.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul will hold a press conference at the party chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital this afternoon.

He will brief the media about the present health condition of Khaleda.

Meanwhile, Sharmila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia's deceased son Arafat Rahman Coco, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to visit ailing Khaleda. After landing here, Sharmila reportedly paid a visit to Evercare Hospital where Khaleda Zia is being treated from 12 October.

Earlier on 27 April, Khaleda Zia was admitted to the same hospital with Covid-19 infection. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-coronavirus complications and some other underlying health problems.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

On 19 September, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term.

It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions.

The BNP chairperson's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.