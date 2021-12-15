Khaleda’s condition worsens again in hospital: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 02:01 pm

Related News

Khaleda’s condition worsens again in hospital: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they have long been demanding the government allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment but the government is paying no heed to it as there is no democracy and human rights in the country.

UNB
15 December, 2021, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 02:01 pm
File Photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia/Collected
File Photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia/Collected

The health condition of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, now undergoing treatment at a city hospital, with liver cirrhosis problem, has deteriorated again.

"Madam's (Khaleda's) health condition has worsened again. Different parameters of her health are showing a downward trend from yesterday (Tuesday)," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Speaking at a press conference at BNP Chairperson's Gulshan office, he also said Khaleda's haemoglobin level is also dropping.

Replying to a question, Fakhrul said there had been no internal bleeding of Khaleda until Tuesday.

He said they have long been demanding the government allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment but the government is paying no heed to it as there is no democracy and human rights in the country.

"The accountability to people is hampered at every step in a country that lacks democracy and which is now prevailing everywhere now in Bangladesh," he said.

Fakhrul said people cannot enjoy human rights and personal security when democracy remains missing in any country. "The government's obstruction to sending three-time former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia abroad is the latest example."

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital for various health complications since 13 November.

Her medical board members said Khaleda immediately needs to go abroad for better treatment as she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On behalf of her family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.

Law Minister Anisul Huq recently said the government is looking for a legal option to allow Khaleda to go abroad for treatment.

Top News

Khaleda Zia's treatment / Begum Khaleda Zia / BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A sign of progress and social reform in Saudi Arabia - women are now allowed to drive, travel without male guardians and vote. Photo: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia: Where social reforms are picking up pace

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Restaurants vs food delivery companies: A face-off over commissions

4h | Panorama
17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

18h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

18h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

22h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?