Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases on June 15

A court here today set June 15 for the appearance of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases filed against her.

Today was fixed for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman reset the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear on health grounds.

Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station and two others were filed with Jatrabari Police Station for her role in BNP's vandalism during its hartal in 2015.

These ten cases were filed by police, while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.

Later in 2016, police submitted a charge sheet against Khaleda and others accused.

Along with Begum Zia, the notable accused in these cases are BNP leaders Amanullah Aman, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.