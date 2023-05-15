Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases on June 15

Bangladesh

BSS
15 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:31 pm

Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases on June 15

BSS
15 May, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 04:31 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A court here today set June 15 for the appearance of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases filed against her.

Today was fixed for the appearance of the BNP chief before the court but Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Asaduzzaman reset the date as Khaleda Zia failed to appear on health grounds. 

Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station and two others were filed with Jatrabari Police Station for her role in BNP's vandalism during its hartal in 2015. 

These ten cases were filed by police, while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.

Later in 2016, police submitted a charge sheet against Khaleda and others accused.

Along with Begum Zia, the notable accused in these cases are BNP leaders Amanullah Aman, Habib-un-Nabi Khan Sohail and Sultan Salauddin Tuku. 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

17m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone