Khaleda Zia's surgery a success: BNP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 08:48 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia's surgery a success: BNP

TBS Report
26 October, 2023, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 08:48 pm
Khaleda Zia in the hospital in 2021. File Photo.
Khaleda Zia in the hospital in 2021. File Photo.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia underwent a surgery today at the capital's Evercare Hospital.

"Her surgery was successfully completed at 7:45pm. After a three-hour surgery, she was taken to the CCU," BNP Health Affairs Secretary Dr Rafiqul Islam said.

He said Khaleda was taken to the operating theatre for surgery earlier today. "The three-hour surgery ended successfully. She will be under observation for 24 hours."

He also said the doctors from the USA performed the surgery on the BNP chairperson.

Three specialist doctors who came from the US visited Khaleda Zia and assessed her health and reports at Evercare Hospital on Thursday, reports UNB.

The US doctors – Hamid Rabb, Christos Georgiades and James PA Hamilton from Johns Hopkins University's School of Medicine – went to the hospital around 1:30pm and had a meeting with the BNP chief's medical board members, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

Quoting Khaleda's personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain, he said the three physicians also reviewed the reports of various medical tests on the BNP chief and visited her at her cabin.

Sayrul said the US doctors discussed with the medical board about Khaleda's next course of treatment.

Dr Rabb and Dr Hamilton arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday while Dr Georgiades arrived yesterday.

BNP chairperson's family brought the three doctors – who are experts in nephrology, hepatology, international radiology and liver-kidney transplant – from the USA after a discussion with the medical board at the Evercare Hospital. They manage patients with Transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt or liver cirrhosis.

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital since 9 August.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

On 9 October, the BNP chief's medical board at Evercare Hospital recommended that she be urgently sent to a multidisciplinary centre abroad soon as there are now no treatment options available for her in Bangladesh.

Speaking at a press conference at the hospital, the board also said the former prime minister's life is at risk because of a lack of proper treatment to stop water accretion in her stomach and chest, internal bleeding and infections caused by her liver cirrhosis problem.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / Surgery / BNP Chairperson

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

2h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

6h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

11h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

10h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy