Khaleda Zia's condition is critical, send her abroad today: Zafrullah Chowdhury

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:56 pm

Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury Photo: Collected
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury Photo: Collected

Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trustee Zafrullah Chowdhury has demanded sending BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment immediately.

Zafrullah Chowdhury made the statement on Wednesday at a public press conference held at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in demand of Khaleda Zia's release and treatment abroad.

Khaleda Zia is currently undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

Zafrullah Chowdhury along with other political and civil society members went to visit her at the hospital on Tuesday.

Zafrullah said, "After seeing her yesterday I can say Khaleda Zia is facing a life and death situation. She is being murdered and the prime minister and the law minister are responsible for it."

Addressing the president he said, "As president, you have a responsibility. You could have gone to the hospital to see Begum Khaleda Zia."

Addressing the law minister, he said, "Save the life of a person on her deathbed. Do not cite the matter of permissions, please let Khaleda Zia go abroad so she can avail treatment".

People's Solidarity Movement (Ganosamhati Andolon) Chief Coordinator Junaid Saki said, Khaleda Zia should be released even if just to save the country. If she is deprived of treatment then the basis of the state, the way a state maintains its internal organizational unity based on the rights of citizens, will be violated.

