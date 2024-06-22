Khaleda Zia's condition critical: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2024, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2024, 07:05 pm

File Photo: Collected
File Photo: Collected

Seeking prayers from all for a speedy recovery of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul has said her condition is critical at the moment.

After getting updates on Khaleda's condition from the members of her medical board, Fakhrul told the media, "I went to the Evercare Hospital today [22 June] at 1:30pm to see Madam. She is now in the Critical Care Unit [CCU]. Her condition is quite critical and the doctors are not allowing anyone to go in [to see her]."

"Her doctors will probably have another board meeting this evening and decide what to do next," he said.

Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital early today after falling ill.

Khaleda Zia hospitalised after suddenly falling ill

"Madam was rushed to the hospital on doctors' advice," said Khaleda's personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP chief was taken to the hospital by ambulance around 3:05am.

Later, she was admitted to the CCU at 3:30am.

Khaleda last went to Evercare Hospital on 1 May for a health check-up. During the visit, doctors treated her at the CCU for two days.

The former prime minister, aged 79, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving medical care repeatedly at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof. Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have been advising to send her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors completed a hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accumulation in Khaleda's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

