Khaleda Zia's adviser Prof Tajmeri Islam arrested

Police have arrested BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia's adviser Professor Tajmeri S Islam.

She was arrested on Thursday (13 January) morning from a house at road no 11 of sector 13 in Uttara, reports the Prothom Alo.

Acting Sub-Inspector (SI) of Uttara West Police Station Mahmud Hasan said that there was an arrest warrant against Tajmeri S Islam in a case filed on 23 September 2016 under various sections of the Penal Code, including assault.

Tajmeri was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the case. She was later sent to the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court. Following the hearing, the court sent Tajmeri S Islam to Kashimpur Jail in Gazipur.

Professor Tajmeri Islam is a former teacher at Dhaka University and the convener of White Panel, a BNP-backed teachers association of Dhaka University.