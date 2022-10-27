Khaleda Zia unlikely to be sent to jail before national elections: Law minister

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is on interim release after being convicted in two corruption cases, is unlikely to be sent back to jail before the next national elections, said Law Minister Anisul Huq.

The minister said this in response to a question from reporters at the Judicial Administration Training Institute in the capital on Thursday (27 October).

On 19 September, a notification was issued by the Security Services Department of the Ministry of Home Affairs suspending Khaleda Zia's sentence and extending her release period by six months while maintaining the previous two conditions.

The conditions are that Khaleda Zia will have to receive treatment from her residence in Dhaka and during this time she will not be able to go outside the country.

With this, the government extended the release period of Khaleda Zia for the sixth time. Her release period in the fifth phase ended on 24 September.

Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various physical complications including arthritis, diabetes, kidney, liver, lung, eye problems for a long time.

On 22 August, the BNP chairperson went to Evercare Hospital for a health check-up. Five days later, on 28 August, she was again admitted to the hospital for medical examination.

Khaleda returned home on 31 August after completing various procedures at the hospital.