Khaleda Zia being taken to hospital after falling ill at midnight

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is being taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital after suddenly falling ill.

The medical board overseeing her treatment made the decision to take the former prime minister to hospital, Khaleda Zia's press officer Shamsuddin Didar told The Business Standard tonight.

Dr Rafiqul Islam, BNP's health affairs secretary, also informed the media that Khaleda Zia was being taken to the hospital due to her deteriorating physical condition.

For a considerable period, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung problems, and eye ailments.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was incarcerated after being convicted in a corruption case.

However, on 25 March 2020, her sentence was suspended by the government through an executive order following a plea from her family amidst the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Subsequently, the suspension of her sentence has been extended multiple times.