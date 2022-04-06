Khaleda Zia taken to Evercare Hospital for health check-ups

File Photo. Photo: UNB.
File Photo. Photo: UNB.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital on Wednesday afternoon for health check-ups.

She arrived at the hospital from her Gulshan residence around 5pm, said her media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said the BNP chairperson will undergo several tests at the hospital.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on November 13 last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On 1 February, she returned home after an 81-day stay in the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on March 25, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.

