Khaleda Zia suffered heart attack, ring placed: Medical board

A ring has been placed in the heart of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia as it suffered a 99% block.

Earlier on Saturday (11 June), she underwent a coronary angiogram test. She suffered a heart attack last night, according to her personal physician Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the 12-member medical board formed for ensuring the treatment of Khaleda.

"We have decided to do an angiogram test on her, as well as some other tests," he said hoping that they will be able to diagnose the problem after that.

Dr Zahid believes that Khaleda Zia will be able to recover completely if she is allowed to go abroad for treatment.

When asked about Khaleda's physical condition at the moment, he declined to go into specifics.

"Khaleda Zia's condition is stable now. She has been admitted to the coronary care unit (CCU) of the hospital," confirmed Dr Arif Mahmud, head of the medical services of Evercare hospital.

Another doctor, speaking on condition of anonymity, told TBS that Khaleda has been kept under observation for 72 hours.

Meanwhile, BNP Chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan said that a press conference on Khaleda Zia's overall health condition is scheduled to be held this afternoon.

Khaleda Zia was taken from her Gulshan residence to Evercare Hospital at 2:55am after she suddenly fell ill at midnight. BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other party leaders rushed to the hospital at the time.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital in April for health check-ups.

The 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 1 February this year, she returned home after an 81-day stay at the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her jail sentence on 25 March in 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.