Khaleda Zia scheduled for a health check-up this afternoon

Bangladesh

UNB
08 February, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 February, 2024, 01:39 pm

File photo of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia on wheelchair. Photo: Collected
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital this afternoon for a health check-up.

"Madam [Khaleda] is scheduled to go to Evercare Hospital around 4pm for a health check-up, as per the advice of her medical board," said Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP's media cell.

He said the BNP chief will undergo some necessary medical tests at the hospital.

On 11 January , the BNP chief returned home from Evercare Hospital after receiving treatment for various health complications for over five months.

Since then, she has been receiving treatment at her Gulshan residence under the medical board that was formed earlier at the Evercare Hospital.

On 9 August last year, she was admitted to the hospital as she suddenly fell sick.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to kidney, lung, heart, and eye.

On 26 October , three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accretion in Khaleda Zia's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

Khaleda's doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

The BNP chief's family also sought permission from the government on different occasions, but the Law Minister said Khaleda has no scope to go abroad for treatment as she was released on conditions suspending her sentence in corruption cases.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country. That has since been extended multiple times to keep her out of jail.

Khaleda Zia

MOST VIEWED

