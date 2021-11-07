Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital after 27 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 07:13 pm

Khaleda Zia returns home from hospital after 27 days

The BNP chairperson was admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital on 12 October

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 07:13 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence from Evercare Hospital on Sunday (7 November) evening. 

She had been undergoing medical treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital since 12 October.

Earlier on Sunday, Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's media wing, said the BNP chairperson will return home from hospital in the afternoon. 

On 12 October, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital. She had been undergoing treatment under a medical board led by Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder. She underwent a biopsy test on 25 October.

Khaleda undergoes biopsy test, in post operative ICU

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government granted her temporary release on conditions on 25 March last year at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government said she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months.

In the third week of June, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.

Khaleda Zia

