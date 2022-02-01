Khaleda Zia returns home after three months

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:16 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia returns home after three months

Doctor said her medical board was concerned over Covid infection risks at hospital

TBS Report
01 February, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 01 February, 2022, 10:16 pm
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia get released from hospital on Tuesday (1 February). Photo/Courtesy
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia get released from hospital on Tuesday (1 February). Photo/Courtesy

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned from hospital to her Gulshan residence "Firoza" on Tuesday after nearly three months.

The 76-year-old BNP chief left Dhaka's Evercare Hospital at around 7:30pm upon the decision of her medical board amid the rise of Covid infections.

On 13 November 2021, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital with liver cirrhosis and had been at the Critical Care Unit (CCU). She was taken to the cabin on 9 January as her physical condition improved.

At a press conference at the hospital on Tuesday evening, Khaleda's doctor Professor Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqui said,

"Khaleda Zia is stable now but it cannot be guaranteed that she will not have internal bleeding again in future."

"The infection curve is upward again. In January alone, 360 staff of Evercare were infected with Covid. So, we are considering her health risks."

"Since her condition is now stable, we need to continue her treatment at home. That is why the medical board has decided to lease her from the hospital," Professor Fakhruddin said.

Replying to a question, the doctor said, "She [Khaleda Zia] is not having major bleeding right now. We have been able to stop the bleeding temporarily. However, nothing can be said for certain in medical science.

"It may be possible to provide temporary technical support at home. Besides, as the number of Covid patients has increased in the hospital, I think it is safer to keep her at home for now."

The physician said if any situation arises, they are ready to receive her at the hospital again.

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government granted her temporary release on conditions on 25 March 2020 at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in

April 2021 while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April 2021, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months.

In the third week of June 2021, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.

Top News

Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The industry’s innovations are ready and available to help solve one of the tech industry’s diversity problems. Photo: Reuters

How to fix Big tech’s diversity problem

8h | Panorama
The two-storied mosque has no windows. Photo: Courtesy

The well-lit, well-ventilated windowless mosque of Lakshmipur

10h | Habitat
The students of Swapna come from humble backgrounds and are working hard to change their lives. Photo : Courtesy

Swapna: Helping underprivileged students chase their higher education dreams

10h | Panorama
Bangladeshis investing abroad

Bangladeshis investing abroad: Long-term benefits outweigh the costs of any potential shocks

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

Five Bangladeshi cricketers in IPL 2022 auction

2h | Videos
Messenger to come up with new features

Messenger to come up with new features

2h | Videos
Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

Top 20 richest families in Asia have $495 billion

2h | Videos
Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

Commercial production of Tulips begins in Bangladesh

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city

4
Photo: TBS
Banking

Private banks say unable to implement BB-set pay structure by 1 March

5
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

6
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'