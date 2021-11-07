Khaleda Zia to return home Sunday 

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
07 November, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 12:52 pm

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will return home on Sunday afternoon after undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital. 

Shayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP Chairperson's media wing, confirmed the news.

Earlier, the BNP chief had undergone a biopsy test on 25 October. 

On 12 October, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital. She has been undergoing treatment under a medical board led by Professor Dr Shahabuddin Talukder.

After being convicted in a graft case, the former prime minister landed in jail in February 2018. Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government granted her temporary release on conditions on 25 March last year at the request of her family.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda to avail treatment abroad. But the government says she cannot leave the country as per the conditions of the temporary release.

The BNP chief has been suffering from arthritis, diabetes and several eye issues for many years. She got infected with coronavirus in April this year while staying at her Gulshan residence.

On 27 April, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital owing to post-Covid complications. She then had been in the critical care unit (CCU) for about two months.

In the third week of June, she was discharged, and then got admitted to the hospital again after around four months.
 

