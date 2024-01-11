Khaleda Zia to return home from hospital today

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). File Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia is returning home today after 156 days in the hospital.

She will leave for her residence "Feroza" in Dhaka's Gulshan area from Evercare Hospital in the capital at 4pm today (11 January).

Vice Chairman of BNP and Begum Khaleda Zia's personal physician Dr AZM Zahid Hossain and BNP Chairperson's Private Secretary ABM Abdus Sattar confirmed the matter.

She was taken from the cabin to the CCU yesterday (10 January) and brought back to the cabin in the evening.

She has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka since 9 August 2023, and had a cardiovascular surgery on 27 October.

Khaleda Zia has been in and out of CCU several times this year.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases and has been imprisoned since 8 February 2018. On 25 March 2020, the government's executive order suspended her sentence and granted her conditional release.