Khaleda Zia a pioneer of women empowerment in Bangladesh: Khasru

Khaleda Zia is a pioneer of women empowerment in Bangladesh, said BNP leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury today (8 March), when the world is celebrating International Women's Day.

"Begum Zia had proved a woman can become the prime minister and lead a movement against an autocrat regime as she had elected the first PM of Bangladesh after a successful movement against autocrat HM Earshad in 1991," Khasru said while addressing a rally organised by Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal in front of BNP's central office at Nayapalton.

By prioritising the women's affairs ministry during her first tenure, Khaleda Zia had confirmed the recruitment of women in every sector of government, Khasru added.

He said Khaled Zia had taken initiatives to financially empower women by creating employment opportunities through farming duck, hens, goats etc. and encouraging financial institutions such as banks to give them loans.

"If we want actual empowerment of women we should give them freedom to choose their way by themselves," he said.

Nowadays it is seen that that women are being harassed everywhere and every day and in most cases by ruling party cadres, BNP leader alleged.

Those who are working for women's rights are not raising voices against the harassment as they gear the autocratic regime, he said.

Amir Khasru said no one is getting justice as almost all sectors are occupied by Awami League (AL) men who have established a culture of fear.

There are no rights of people including those of women in the country, said the BNP leader.

Women's rights will be established when people's basic rights like the right to vote are secured, Khasru said.

"Now it's time to fight unitedly to restore the rights of people including those of women," he added.