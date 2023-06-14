Khaleda Zia now doing well: BNP

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 01:07 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at the capital's Evercare Hospital after falling suddenly ill on Tuesday midnight, is now doing well, the party's media cell said.

Quoting doctors and BNP's Vice-Chairman Zahid Hossain, the party's media cell member Shayrul Kabir Khan said, "Khaleda Zia is doing fine. If there is any development regarding her health or any decision taken, it will be informed at a later time."

Earlier on Tuesday (13 June), BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the Awami League government kept BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia under house arrest and she was on the brink of death.

"The government has put Khaled Zia under house arrest, after keeping her in jail in false cases for a long time. The former prime minister is very ill now. She is at the crossroads of life and death," he said while addressing a public meeting before the procession of the Dhaka South BNP got underway in the capital.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital after suddenly falling ill around midnight on Tuesday.

Dr Rafiqul Islam, BNP's health affairs secretary, also informed the media that Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital due to her deteriorating physical condition.

For a considerable period, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung problems, and eye ailments.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was incarcerated after being convicted in a corruption case.

However, on 25 March 2020, her sentence was suspended by the government through an executive order following a plea from her family amidst the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Subsequently, the suspension of her sentence has been extended multiple times.

BNP / Khaleda Zia

