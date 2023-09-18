Khaleda Zia moved to cabin from CCU at Evercare Hospital

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was transferred from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) to a cabin today.

"Begum Khaleda Zia was taken back to the cabin on the advice of the medical board at 11 am," BNP media cell member Shahrul Kabir Khan told media.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was transferred to the CCU from a cabin in the early hours of Monday (18 September).

"Khaleda Zia was transferred to the CCU at 1:30am as per the recommendation of her medical board," said Shamsuddin Didar, a member of the BNP chairperson's media wing.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.