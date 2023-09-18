Khaleda Zia moved to cabin from CCU at Evercare Hospital

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 01:09 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia moved to cabin from CCU at Evercare Hospital

"Begum Khaleda Zia was taken back to the cabin on the advice of the medical board at 11 am," BNP media cell member Shahrul Kabir Khan told media

TBS Report
18 September, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 18 September, 2023, 01:09 pm
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, who is now undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka, was transferred from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) to a cabin today.

"Begum Khaleda Zia was taken back to the cabin on the advice of the medical board at 11 am," BNP media cell member Shahrul Kabir Khan told media.

Earlier, Khaleda Zia was transferred to the CCU from a cabin in the early hours of Monday (18 September).

"Khaleda Zia was transferred to the CCU at 1:30am as per the recommendation of her medical board," said Shamsuddin Didar, a member of the BNP chairperson's media wing.

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

Top News

BNP / Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Time for BCB to introduce gender-sensitivity training: Rights activists on Sakib controversy

1h | Panorama
Dolce Interior

Cafe Dolce: Just another overpriced restaurant?

8h | Food
Photo: Collected

Mouchak’s Kolija Singara: The original sin

8h | Food
The transformation has had a positive impact on the economy of the area, with increased sales in the Khilgaon (Taltola) City Corporation Super Market. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

How a food street transformed the face of Khilgaon-Taltola

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

Bhairab's bustling night fish market

50m | TBS Stories
Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

Mohammed Siraj gifted the Groundsmen his Prize money

3h | TBS SPORTS
4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

4 Ways to Be Happy and Long-Lived

6h | TBS Stories
What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

1d | TBS World