Khaleda Zia moved to CCU again

TBS Report
29 September, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2023, 07:03 pm

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been moved to the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of  Evercare Hospital in Dhaka. 

"The medical board overseeing the BNP chairperson's treatment recommended her transfer to the CCU due to a deterioration in some of her physical complications," a BNP leader told The Business Standard on Friday seeking anonymity. 

Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last 51 days since 9 August. 

She was moved to CCU twice in the last two weeks. 

The 78-year-old former prime minister has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

Since her conditional release in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

On 9 August, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling seriously ill at her Gulshan residence Feroza by the decision of her medical board.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

