Khaleda Zia left to count her last days: Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been cornered in such a way that she is now left to count her last days, the party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed today.

"It is part of a premeditated conspiracy to remove her from the politics of Bangladesh and establish a one-party governance system," the senior BNP leader said while speaking at an event at Dhaka Reporters' Unity.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "Doctors have suggested taking her to an advanced medical centre to conduct a minute diagnosis of the diseases she is suffering from, as required technology is not available in the country."

"Democracy and Khaleda Zia are synonymous. The BNP chairperson issued a statement seeking the release of Sheikh Hasina back in 1/11," Fakhrul said, adding that the same government is now pushing her to perish.

Earlier, Gonoshasthaya Kendra Trustee Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury said Khaleda Zia should be sent abroad immediately.

Meanwhile, over 2,500 journalists of the country called on the government to release the BNP chairperson for her medical treatment abroad.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, they said the former premier Khaleda Zia is in critical condition.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.

The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac, kidney problems while her blood sugar is out of control and haemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.

In April this year, she tested positive for Covid-19 and took treatment at home. Later, she was admitted to the same hospital. She tested negative for the deadly virus on 8 May.

Her family and BNP have been vocal since then to allow Khaleda Zia to avail treatment outside the country.

On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for treatment.

But the government says she cannot leave Bangladesh as per the conditions of the temporary release.