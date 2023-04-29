Khaleda Zia hospitalised following health check-up

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:07 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been hospitalised following health check-ups on Saturday (29 April).

She was admitted to the Evercare Hospital in the capital at 8:30pm today, BNP chairperson's media wing member Shamsuddin Didar told media.

At that time, Syed Sharmila Rahman, wife of Khaleda Zia's younger son Arafat Rahman Koko, was seen in the hospital.

The BNP chairperson's personal doctor AZM Zahid Hossain said Khaleda Zia underwent some tests today and some more will be carried out in the next few days.

The medical board will decide how long she has to stay in the hospital after the reports are in hand, he added.

At 5:30pm on Saturday, the BNP chief's motorcade left for the Evercare Hospital from her Gulshan residence for a health check-up.

Khaleda, a 77-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung, heart, and eye problems.

She has received treatment at the same hospital six times since she was infected with Covid-19 in April 2021.

In November 2021, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On 10 June, the BNP chief suffered a heart attack due to a 95% blockage in her left artery and a stent was installed the following day.

Doctors also found two more blocks in her blood vessels, but they could not remove them due to her health complications.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. 

Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020 with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country.

Khaleda Zia's treatment / BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

