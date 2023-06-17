Khaleda Zia discharged from hospital, returns home 

Bangladesh

Khaleda Zia discharged from hospital, returns home 

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia returned to her Gulshan residence on Saturday evening after a five-day treatment in the capital's Evercare Hospital.

"As per the medical board's decision, the former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia reached home after treatment around 7:50pm," Shamsuddin Didar, the BNP chairperson's press wing officer.

"Although she has been discharged from hospital her treatment will continue at home," he said earlier today," said her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain, reports the UNB.

Earlier on 13 June, Khaleda was taken to Evercare Hospital after suddenly falling ill around midnight.

Dr Rafiqul Islam, BNP's health affairs secretary, also informed the media that Khaleda Zia was taken to the hospital due to her deteriorating physical condition.

For a considerable period, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung problems, and eye ailments.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was incarcerated after being convicted in a corruption case.

However, on 25 March 2020, her sentence was suspended by the government through an executive order following a plea from her family amidst the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Subsequently, the suspension of her sentence has been extended multiple times.

