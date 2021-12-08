Khaleda Zia bleeding again: Fakhrul

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia is having internal bleeding in her stomach again, said party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He made the statement at a human chain held in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday. Teachers-Employees Unity Alliance organised the programme demanding the release of Khaleda Zia for better treatment abroad.

Mirza Fakhrul said, "I went to the hospital yesterday [Tuesday] too. All the doctors were also there. She [Khaleda Zia] is in a critical state as she is bleeding again."

The BNP spokesperson said, "Doctors have made it very clear that to save her life she [Khaleda Zia] needs to be sent to an advanced medical centre without a moment's delay. But the government has taken a negative stance on the issue from the very beginning and is not allowing her to get better treatment."

The BNP chief landed in jail in February 2018 in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October that year, the High Court extended her punishment to 10 years dismissing her appeal.

Following the outbreak of Covid-19, the government on 25 March last year granted her temporary release on conditions at the request of her family. Till now, the term of her release has been extended four times.

She is still facing at least 36 ongoing cases.