Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for checkup

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to the hospital again on Monday for a physical examination.

She will be taken to Evercare Hospital in the capital from her residence in Gulshan after 3pm, confirmed BNP chairperson's press wing member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Quoting BNP leader and Khaleda Zia's personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain he said that Khaleda Zia will be taken to the hospital for physical examination on the advice of the medical board formed for her treatment.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis. On 1 February this year, she returned home after an 81-day stay at the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on February 8, 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her jail sentence on 25 March in 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.