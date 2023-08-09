Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for check-up today

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will be taken to the capital's Evercare Hospital this afternoon for a checkup.

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will leave for a regular health check-up at Evercare Hospital at 5 pm," the BNP chairperson's press wing officer Shamsuddin Didar told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 13 July, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling ill.

For a considerable period, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung problems, and eye ailments.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was incarcerated after being convicted in a corruption case.

However, on 25 March 2020, her sentence was suspended by the government through an executive order following a plea from her family amidst the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Subsequently, the suspension of her sentence has been extended multiple times.