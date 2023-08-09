Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for check-up today

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 12:30 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia to be taken to hospital for check-up today

TBS Report
09 August, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 12:30 pm
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Former prime minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia will be taken to the capital's  Evercare Hospital this afternoon for a checkup. 

"BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will leave for a regular health check-up at Evercare Hospital at 5 pm," the BNP chairperson's press wing officer Shamsuddin Didar told The Business Standard.

Earlier on 13 July, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital after falling ill. 

For a considerable period, Khaleda Zia has been suffering from various health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, kidney issues, lung problems, and eye ailments.

In 2018, Khaleda Zia was incarcerated after being convicted in a corruption case. 

However, on 25 March 2020, her sentence was suspended by the government through an executive order following a plea from her family amidst the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country. 

Subsequently, the suspension of her sentence has been extended multiple times.

 

Top News

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / Begum Khaleda Zia / Khaleda Zia's treatment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

20h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil