Khaleda Zia to be provided police escort

File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia will be provided a police escort, after nearly a decade.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an order in this regard, the ministry's Senior Secretary to the Public Security Division Jahangir Alam said today (13 August).

Earlier in 2015, her police escort was withdrawn by the then Awami League government after Khaleda lost her post as the opposition leader in parliament.

On 6 August , Khaleda Zia was freed by an order of President Mohammed Shahabuddin.

She was placed in Old Dhaka Central Jail on 8 February 2018, after a special court sentenced her to five years in prison in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. On 30 October 2018, the High Court raised her punishment to 10 years. Later, she was convicted in the Zia Charitable Trust corruption case.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail after 776 days through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with conditions that she would stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country.

Khaleda, a former prime minister, aged 79, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from jail in 2020, the BNP chief has been receiving treatment frequently at the hospital under a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof Shahabuddin Talukder.

Khaleda's doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure known as the transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accretion in Khaleda Zia's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.

