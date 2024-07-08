Khaleda Zia again rushed to hospital after midnight

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 07:59 am

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was released from the capital’s Evercare Hospital today (2 July). Photo: BNP media cell
BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was released from the capital’s Evercare Hospital today (2 July). Photo: BNP media cell

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia has been admitted to Evercare Hospital in the capital due to a sudden decline in her health condition shortly after midnight.

"Madam [Khaleda] has been brought to the hospital after suddenly falling ill at her Gulshan residence," said her personal physician, Professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

The BNP chief was transported by ambulance around 3:30am, he confirmed.

Khaleda Zia had to go back to the hospital in less than a week.

Earlier on 22 June, the BNP chairperson was admitted to the hospital and stayed there for 12 days before being released on 12 July.

During her stay, a team of specialist doctors, led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully implanted a pacemaker in her chest.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir reported on 25 June that her condition was stable following the surgery.

The 79-year-old former prime minister has been battling various health issues for a long time, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and problems related to her kidneys, lungs, heart, and eyes.

Since her conditional release from prison in 2020, Khaleda Zia has frequently received medical care at the hospital under the supervision of a medical board headed by cardiologist Prof. Shahabuddin Talukder.

Doctors have been recommending that she receive treatment abroad since her diagnosis of liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors performed a hepatic procedure known as a transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS) to prevent water accumulation in her stomach and chest and to stop bleeding in her liver.

