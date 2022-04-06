Khaleda to be taken to Evercare Hospital for health check-ups today  

Bangladesh

UNB
06 April, 2022, 09:40 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 09:57 am

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will visit Evercare Hospital in the capital this (Wednesday) afternoon for health check-ups.

"Madam [Khaleda] is scheduled to go to Evercare Hospital around 3pm today (6 April) for health check-ups as per the advice of her medical board," Sayrul Kabir Khan, the BNP chief's media wing member, told UNB.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

She was last admitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November last year where she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis.

On 1 February, she returned home after an 81-day stay in the hospital as she was suffering from internal bleeding caused by the liver cirrhosis problem.

Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail as a lower court sentenced her to five years imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February, 2018.

Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March, 2020, with conditions that she will stay in her Gulshan house and will not leave the country.

