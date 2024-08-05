Khaleda urges countrymen to remain calm, refrain from violence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 August, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 09:02 pm

File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected
File photo of Khaleda Zia. Photo: Collected

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has urged the countrymen to remain calm and refrain from violence amid the current situation in the country.

BNP chairperson's media office Shamsuddin Dider told the media this evening.

The statement came after Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman said today that an interim government would be formed. 

She also asked everyone not to resort to any form of vindictive response to the current situation in the country.

BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman also issued a statement urging the countrymen to remain calm and maintain peace.

"Calmly celebrate this historic moment. Please don't be vindictive. No one should take the law into their own hands. You are called upon to keep a watchful eye so that the victory does not go astray.

"At the same time, I hope the [new] government will take steps so that students can return to halls and classes."

