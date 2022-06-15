Khaleda shifted to cabin from CCU

Bangladesh

UNB
15 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:23 pm

Related News

Khaleda shifted to cabin from CCU

UNB
15 June, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 06:23 pm
File Photo. Photo: UNB.
File Photo. Photo: UNB.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, who is undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city, was shifted to a cabin from the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) on Wednesday.

"Madam (Khaleda) was taken to a cabin from the CCU in the afternoon," Khaleda's personal physician Prof AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB.

He said Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, head of the medical board formed at the hospital for her treatment, along with a team of cardiologists visited the BNP chief at the CCU."They then decided that the next follow-up treatment would be given keeping her (Khaleda) at the cabin."

Zahid said all the facilities of the CCU of the hospital have been installed in the cabin where the BNP chief was shifted.

He said doctors will keep her under their close observation at the cabin and ensure her proper treatment. "The medical board will take decision on the next course of her treatment based on her condition".

Earlier on Monday, Zahid said the medical board decided to keep Khaleda Zia under close observation for some more days.

He also said three blockages were found in the arteries of the BNP chairperson through a coronary angiogram test conducted on Saturday.

Zahid, also a BNP vice chairman, said Khaleda suffered a heart attack due to 95% blockage in her left artery. "A stent has been placed there by removing the blockage."

About two other blockages, Zahid said doctors will take proper measures in this regard after observing her condition as she has chronic kidney and liver problems.

Earlier, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital  in the early hours of Saturday as she suddenly fell ill. A ring (stent) was placed in the main artery of her heart on Saturday afternoon.

Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, has long been suffering from various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, kidney, lung and eye problems.

Top News

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia / CCU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shanghai, Henry Chen/UnSplash

These are the world’s most expensive cities to live in if you’re rich

2h | Wealth
At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

5h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

5h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

Padma bridge to increase agro exports

2h | Videos
Steps to follow for higher education in the US

Steps to follow for higher education in the US

2h | Videos
New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

4h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market