Khaleda released from hospital after getting pacemaker

BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia was released from the capital's Evercare Hospital today (2 July) as her condition is now "stable" following the placement of a pacemaker.

She left the hospital at 5:30pm, said BNP Media Cell Member Shairul Kabir Khan.

Earlier on Sunday, a team of specialist doctors at the Evercare Hospital, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully implanted a pacemaker in Khaleda Zia's chest. She had previously experienced heart issues involving three blockages.

Khaleda Zia was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30am on Saturday after suddenly falling ill at her Gulshan residence.

The party's Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on 25 June said her condition was stable following surgery.

"As far as I know until this morning [25 June], she was shifted to a cabin yesterday [24 June]. She couldn't adjust personally in the CCU [Coronary Care Unit]. That's why she was moved to a cabin with CCU facilities. She was stable there," the BNP leader said.