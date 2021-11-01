Khaleda gets biopsy report, treatment underway

Khaleda Zia, chairperson and leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's biopsy report has been received today and her doctors are providing treatment accordingly.

She is currently being treated in the ICU of Evercare Hospital, reports Prothom Alo.

A BNP source said Khaleda Zia is stable and is being treated based on the results of her various tests.

Khaleda's personal physician Prof Dr AZM Zahid Hossain said on 25 October that the BNP chief underwent a biopsy as she has a small lump in one part of her body.

On 12 October, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

Earlier, on 27 April, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.