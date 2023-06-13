Khaleda Zia, under house arrest, on the brink of death: Mirza Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:25 pm

Related News

Khaleda Zia, under house arrest, on the brink of death: Mirza Fakhrul

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 09:25 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Awami League government has kept BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia under house arrest and she is now on the brink of death, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Tuesday 

"The government has put Khaled Zia under house arrest, after keeping her in jail in false cases for a long time. The former prime minister is very ill now. She is at the crossroads of life and death," he said while addressing a public meeting before the procession of the Dhaka South BNP got underway in the capital.

"The government has exiled our leader Tarique Rahman abroad. Besides, all of our leaders have been sued," Mirza Fakhrul said.

The secretary-general said the government has fallen in trouble with the new US visa policy. "They [pro-government people] are now bringing smuggled money [in the form of remittance] and getting a two-and-a-half percent incentive." 

Expressing surprise,  he said money launderers and similar corrupt elements are now being rewarded.

The BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South unit brought out the procession to protest the unbearable load shedding of electricity, corruption in the power sector and price hikes and to demand elections under a non-partisan caretaker government.

BNP Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Dhaka South Convener Abdus Salam, Volunteer Affairs Secretary Mir Sarafat Ali Sapu, Self-Reliant Affairs Secretary Shirin Sultana, Muktijoddha Dal General Secretary Sadek Khan, Krishak Dal President Hasan Zarif Tuhin, and Dhaka District BNP President Khandkar Abu Ashfaq, among others, took part in the programme.

Mirza Fakhrul urged the government to hold elections under a non-partisan neutral government. "Otherwise, there will be no way to escape. Americahas also blocked your way of escape."

Addressing Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader, he said, "Let's come to the streets without police and law enforcement agencies and see who has the strength. Hold elections under a non-partisan government, and see who is the winner."

"The country is not the asset of anyone's father; it is yours and ours and of all. But there is now no right to speak." 

Fakhrul said, "After the Awami League came to power, they took the judiciary into their hands and cancelled the caretaker government system because they realised that the people will not vote for them."

Dhaka South BNP Convener Abdus Salam said, "Our backs are against the wall. This government has arrested our leaders, ignoring court orders. What does the government think? Can they stop us by making arrests?" 

"Even Sheikh Mujibur Rahman once understood that the people of this country no longer want the Awami League. He knew that Awami League leaders were thieves and looters. So he abolished the Awami League," he added. 

 

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

6h | Habitat
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

6h | Habitat
Currently, Shofik supplies three to 3.5 tonnes of rice every month and the demand is growing. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Electric husking pedal: One small innovation, one big business for SOA Bangladesh

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

1h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

3h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

3h | TBS SPORTS
F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

F-16 action in Ukraine war delayed

1h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'