Khaleda to be taken to Evercare Hospital for medical tests

File photo of Khaleda Zia/TBS
File photo of Khaleda Zia/TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital on Tuesday afternoon for treatment and some medical tests, said her medical team member Dr AZM Zahid Hossain. 

"Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital at around 3pm today (Tuesday) for a few tests. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," he added.

Dr Zahid said the BNP chief also may get admitted to the hospital for undergoing routine checkups and follow-up treatment.

On 27 April, Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid-19. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-coronavirus complications and some other underlying health problems.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

On 19 September, the government extended for six more months the suspension of her jail term.

It was for the fourth time the government extended her release by suspending her jail sentences in Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust graft cases based on two conditions.

As per the conditions, Khaleda Zia will not be allowed to go abroad for treatment as she will have to stay home and receive treatment there. She was released earlier on the same conditions.

The BNP chairperson's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.

