Khaleda to be taken to Evercare Hospital again today

Bangladesh

UNB
13 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 02:42 pm

Related News

Khaleda to be taken to Evercare Hospital again today

The BNP chief’s doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications

UNB
13 November, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 02:42 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to Evercare Hospital again on Saturday for follow-up treatment, nearly a week after she was discharged from the same hospital.

"Madam [Khaleda] will be taken to Evercare Hospital around 3pm today (Saturday) for follow-up treatment and health checkups. All the arrangements have been made in this regard at the hospital," said the BNP chief's media wing member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

On 12 October, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital for the second time with fever and some other health complications.

She returned home on 7 November from the hospital after treatment for 26 days.

Khaleda's doctors said they discharged Khaleda from the hospital as her condition improved.

On 25 October, the BNP chief underwent a surgery and biopsy test at Evercare Hospital as she had a small lump in one part of her body.

Later, her biopsy report was sent to the USA and the UK for review and no sign of cancer was detected.

The BNP chief's doctors said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.

Her family applied to the government twice in May and August this year seeking permission to take her abroad for better treatment, but the government turned it down saying there is no scope for a convicted person to avail of such a scope.

Earlier on 27 April, Khaleda was admitted to Evercare Hospital with Covid infections. She received treatment there until 19 June for post-Covid complications and some other underlying health problems.

Top News

Khaleda Zia / Khaleda in hospital / Khaleda / Evercare Hospital / Evercare Hospital Dhaka / evercare

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

A Better Tomorrow – Photography Show at COP26 On BD Climate Change

1d | Videos
Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

Jinjira-a silent revolution in light engineering industry

2d | Videos
Malala Yousafzai ties knot

Malala Yousafzai ties knot

2d | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

4
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub