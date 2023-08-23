Khairuzzaman made new finance secretary

The government has appointed Energy Secretary Khairuzzaman Mozumder as the new finance secretary.

The appointment of Dr Mozumder to the post of finance secretary will come into effect from 28 August, said a notification of the Ministry of Public Administration today (23 August).

Khairuzzaman will replace the outgoing Senior Secretary of the Finance Division Fatima Yasmin – who was appointed as the first Bangladeshi vice-president of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in June.

Khairuzzaman had been serving as the energy division secretary since January, 2023.

He also held the position of additional secretary of the finance division before being promoted as the secretary.

He joined Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) in the 11th Batch in April 1993, and later served in various positions of BCS (Customs & Excise) in the National Board of Revenue under the Ministry of Finance.

He has a PhD in Political Economy from the University of Essex in the United Kingdom. He has also obtained MA degree in political economy from the McGill University in Canada. He obtained an MSS in International Relations from the University of Dhaka, and prior to that he obtained a BSS (Honours) in International Relations from the same university.