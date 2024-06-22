Key takeaways from Sheikh Hasina's Delhi visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the presidential residence in New Delhi on 22 June. Photo: PID
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the presidential residence in New Delhi on 22 June. Photo: PID

If not a major breakthrough, Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's two-day visit to New Delhi at least had a forward looking decision in the field of water sharing. Ice melts in that way, experts say.

Why it matter: As one of the major contentious issues was Teesta, here is a ray of hope following official talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcements include:

  • Visit of technical delegations to Bangladesh for project on conservation and management of Teesta river inside Bangladesh. (Remember China has a proposal and PM Hasina is likely to visit Beijing next month)
  • Joint technical committee for discussions on renewal of the Ganges water treaty in 1996. (The 30-year treaty expires in 2026)

Win-win & gains: Dhaka and Delhi Saturday signed 10 instruments including two shared vision on digital & green partnership. Decisions also include:

  • Maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal & the Indian Ocean.
  • E-visa for medical patients from Bangladesh.
  • New train service between Rajshahi & Kolkata.
  • New bus service from Chittagong to Kolkata.
  • Goods train between Gede (India)-Darsana (Bangladesh) and Handibari (India)-Chilahati (Bangladesh) upto Dalgaon (Assam, India).
  • Commercial agreement between NPC and Bangladesh Bank to launch UPI (unified payment interface).

Regional cooperation: Two counties took also some decisions involving regional cooperation:

  • Bangladesh joined Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.
  • 40 megawatt power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid.

State of Play: Both Bangladesh and India consider each other "special partner". Sheikh Hasina was the first head of the government/state to pay a bilateral state visit to New Delhi after Narendra Modi took over for a third straight term. Hasina was among the world leaders joining Modi's oath taking on June 9. But, in less than two weeks she made the bilateral visit.

  • Sheikh Hasina expressed deep appreciation for India's role as a major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner.
  • PM Modi said: Though in the last 1 year, we have met 10 times, today's is a special meeting as PM Sheikh Hasina is our first state guest in our third tenure.
  • The two PMs had a tete-a-tete (one-to-one) meeting prior to the official talks.

