Key takeaways from Sheikh Hasina's Delhi visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands at the presidential residence in New Delhi on 22 June. Photo: PID

If not a major breakthrough, Bangladesh and India during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's two-day visit to New Delhi at least had a forward looking decision in the field of water sharing. Ice melts in that way, experts say.

Why it matter: As one of the major contentious issues was Teesta, here is a ray of hope following official talks between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The announcements include:

Visit of technical delegations to Bangladesh for project on conservation and management of Teesta river inside Bangladesh. (Remember China has a proposal and PM Hasina is likely to visit Beijing next month)

Joint technical committee for discussions on renewal of the Ganges water treaty in 1996. (The 30-year treaty expires in 2026)

Win-win & gains: Dhaka and Delhi Saturday signed 10 instruments including two shared vision on digital & green partnership. Decisions also include:

Maritime cooperation in the Bay of Bengal & the Indian Ocean.

E-visa for medical patients from Bangladesh.

New train service between Rajshahi & Kolkata.

New bus service from Chittagong to Kolkata.

Goods train between Gede (India)-Darsana (Bangladesh) and Handibari (India)-Chilahati (Bangladesh) upto Dalgaon (Assam, India).

Commercial agreement between NPC and Bangladesh Bank to launch UPI (unified payment interface).

Regional cooperation: Two counties took also some decisions involving regional cooperation:

Bangladesh joined Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative.

40 megawatt power from Nepal to Bangladesh through Indian grid.

State of Play: Both Bangladesh and India consider each other "special partner". Sheikh Hasina was the first head of the government/state to pay a bilateral state visit to New Delhi after Narendra Modi took over for a third straight term. Hasina was among the world leaders joining Modi's oath taking on June 9. But, in less than two weeks she made the bilateral visit.