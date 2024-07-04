Key land ports set for major expansion to tap trade potential by 2026

Foisal Ahmed
04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 09:45 am

Key land ports set for major expansion to tap trade potential by 2026

Currently, there are 16 operational ports in the country, with eight identified as highly vibrant and potential

Foisal Ahmed
04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 09:45 am
Container piled up at Chittagong Port. File Photo: TBS
Container piled up at Chittagong Port. File Photo: TBS

The country's major land ports are undergoing significant expansion and development, with several projects aimed at enhancing their potential.

These projects, scheduled to be completed by 2025-2026, are set to modernise infrastructure and streamline operations.

Currently, there are 16 operational ports in the country, with eight identified as highly vibrant and potential. These eight ports—Benapole, Burimari, Bhomra, Sheola, Bholaganj, Ramgarh, Tamabil, and Akhaura—are prioritised for development and modernisation.

"Export-import and people movement through some of our land ports have been on the rise and those have huge potential," said Md Zillur Rahman Chowdhury, chairman of the Bangladesh Land Port Authority.

"So the port's infrastructure needs to be developed, the operation system modernized and expanded to cope with the demand now and for the future."

Overview of the projects  

Among the key projects, the Accelerating Transport and Facilitation in the Eastern South Asia (Access) Bangladesh Phase-I Project stands out with a budget of Tk3,467 crore, financed by the World Bank.

This project focuses on developing automated border control systems at key border points, improving Sheola port, and enhancing infrastructure capacity and efficiency at Benapole, Bhomra, and Burimari land ports.

The project also includes technical assistance for contemporary border management, risk management, transit facilitation, customs cooperation, and harmonising customs requirements. The Access Project is expected to be completed by 2026.

The Bangladesh Regional Connectivity Project-1 (BRCP), with a budget of Tk966.13 crore, is enhancing the Sheola, Bholaganj, and Ramgarh land ports and upgrading the security systems at Benapole. This project is set to end in 2025.

Additionally, a Tk330.28 crore project is constructing cargo vehicle terminals at Benapole port, expected to finish this year.

Under the South Asia Subregional Economic Cooperation (SASEC) Integrated Trade Facilitation Sector Development Project, Tk217 crore is being invested in infrastructural development at Tamabil and Akhaura land ports, scheduled for completion in 2025.

At Akhaura, facilities including a multi-agency service centre, warehouse for general goods, truck parking area, internal roads, security wall, weighbridge scale, residential building, restrooms, and a canteen for drivers or workers will be constructed.

An integrated checkpoint booth, transhipment shed, fire protection system, and other essential infrastructure are also part of the project to improve service for port users. Similar infrastructure developments are planned for Tamabil.

Moreover, the Land Port Authority plans to expand and enhance infrastructure at three land ports—Sonahat, Nakugaon, and Darshana—through two new projects: "Sonahat and Nakugaon Land Port Expansion Project," estimated at Tk200 crore, and the "Darshana Land Port Expansion Project," estimated at Tk250 crore.

Zillur Rahman Chowdhury said, "As transportation increases, we are expanding and modernising our land ports. Bangladesh's natural location gives it a strategic advantage, attracting many countries toward using our ports for shipping, highlighting our potential.

"That's why we're prioritising port development. In the near future, Bangladesh will be crucial for global trade. If we harness this potential effectively, we can generate significant revenue through port rentals," he added.

 

