Keraniganj's 'Red Mosque' gets Abdullatif Al Fozan Award

Bangladesh

BSS
07 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Keraniganj's 'Red Mosque' gets Abdullatif Al Fozan Award

BSS
07 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2022, 09:26 pm
Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque. Photo/Courtesy
Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque. Photo/Courtesy

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid, popularly known as the Red Mosque, has won the prestigious Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for its intricate Islamic architectural design.

A total of seven mosques across the world received the prestigious award and one of those is the Red Mosque at Doleshwar in Keraniganj, an official handout said here today.

Award board of trustees chairman Prince Sultan bin Salman and governor of Madinah province in Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Salman were present at the award ceremony at Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah, Saudi Arabia, it added.

A total of 201 mosques from 43 countries under three continents participated in the competition.

The award was given to the Red Mosque from a short list of 27 mosques.

The old mosque adjacent to the Red Mosque also won the 'UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards 2021 Cycle for Cultural Heritage Conservation' award recently, and architect Saeed Mostaq Ahmed won the 'Award of Merit' for its renovation and preservation.

Founded in 2011, the Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture recognises architectural excellence in mosque engineering and construction.

Top News

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Mosque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo/File Photo

What big tech are vying for

5h | Panorama
How tech giants control consumer engagement

How tech giants control consumer engagement

6h | Panorama
The case against Big Tech

The case against Big Tech

6h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

How to compete against the five technological giants

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

7h | Videos
Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

Exhibition to give glimpse into Zainul’s modern work and life

11h | Videos
Nikola Tesla

Nikola Tesla

12h | Videos
Smart phone and tab expo 2022

Smart phone and tab expo 2022

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
How banks made millions from shady stock deals
Banking

How banks made millions from shady stock deals