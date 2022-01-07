Keraniganj's 'Red Mosque' gets Abdullatif Al Fozan Award

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid, popularly known as the Red Mosque, has won the prestigious Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for its intricate Islamic architectural design.

A total of seven mosques across the world received the prestigious award and one of those is the Red Mosque at Doleshwar in Keraniganj, an official handout said here today.

Award board of trustees chairman Prince Sultan bin Salman and governor of Madinah province in Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Salman were present at the award ceremony at Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah, Saudi Arabia, it added.

A total of 201 mosques from 43 countries under three continents participated in the competition.

The award was given to the Red Mosque from a short list of 27 mosques.

The old mosque adjacent to the Red Mosque also won the 'UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards 2021 Cycle for Cultural Heritage Conservation' award recently, and architect Saeed Mostaq Ahmed won the 'Award of Merit' for its renovation and preservation.

Founded in 2011, the Abdullatif Al Fozan Award for Mosque Architecture recognises architectural excellence in mosque engineering and construction.