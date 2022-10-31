Kennedy family feels special kinship with the people of Bangladesh: Edward M Kennedy Jr

Bangladesh

Amid academics, students and civil society members, he also recalled the memories of his father, who told stories of Bangladesh's struggle for independence and the bloodshed it witnessed, not only to his family members but also the world

The Kennedy family feels a special kinship with the people of Bangladesh and will always support the country's democracy and prosperity, said Edward M Kennedy Jr, the son of late US senator Edward M Kennedy. 

Speaking at the "Commemoration of 50 Years of US-Bangladesh Relations" at Nabab Nawab Ali Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University (DU) on Monday, Ted Kennedy, also the nephew of late US president John F Kennedy, said, "Our relationship with Bangladesh is lasting…like that of the banyan tree that stands [for] long."

Amid academics, students and civil society members, he also recalled the memories of his father, who told stories of Bangladesh's struggle for independence and the bloodshed it witnessed, not only to his family members but also the world.

His father Edward M Kennedy had taken a bold stance against the genocide committed by Pakistan during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 despite the US government's foreign policy towards West Pakistan.

The Pakistan military administration under General Yahya Khan tried to suppress information regarding the genocide in Bangladesh launched on the night of March 25, 1971.

But Edward Kennedy exposed the brutality of the Pakistani occupation forces to the world after his visit to refugee camps in India in August 1971.

He also visited Bangladesh in February 1972, addressed the students of DU and planted a banyan tree at the same spot on the university premises where one was uprooted by the then Pakistani government during the Liberation War. The place also marked where students began their protests against Pakistani oppression.

Kennedy Jr, along with his five member family – wife Dr Katherine "Kiki" Kennedy, daughter Dr Kiley Kennedy, son Teddy Kennedy, niece Grace Kennedy Allen and nephew Max Allen — are visiting Bangladesh from 29 October - 5 November, commemorating 50 years of US-Bangladesh relations. 

A leading healthcare regulatory attorney for over 20 years, Ted is also a staunch advocate for the self-determination and civil rights of individuals with disabilities.

Under the auspices of the US Department of State's Speakers Program, Kennedy gave the speech to commemorate the legacy of his father as an advocate for Bangladesh's fight for independence and also visited the banyan tree his father planted to symbolise the friendship between the United States and Bangladesh.

US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas and Dhaka University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Akhtaruzzaman also spoke at the event.

