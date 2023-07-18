Kendrio Proyash celebrates 17th founding anniversary

The 17th founding anniversary of specialised school Kendrio Proyash was held Tuesday at the institution's premises at Dhaka Cantonment. Nurjahan Ahmed, wife of Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, was present at the occasion in her capacity as chief patron of the institution.

A cultural programme as well as sports events were held to celebrate the occasion while handicraft products and artworks by school children were also exhibited. High ranking officials of the Bangladesh armed forces, the institution's principal, teachers, students' guardians and eminent personalities were present during the celebration.

Kendrio Proyash aims to stand out among the country's educational institutions by providing quality education. Students of the school have achieved nearly 80 medals, including 49 gold medals in different international events. Many of its students are also employed in different reputable positions throughout the country.