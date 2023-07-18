Kendrio Proyash celebrates 17th founding anniversary

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:14 pm

Kendrio Proyash celebrates 17th founding anniversary

Students of the school have won 49 gold medals at global events

TBS Report
18 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2023, 10:14 pm
Kendrio Proyash celebrates 17th founding anniversary

The 17th founding anniversary of specialised school Kendrio Proyash was held Tuesday at the institution's premises at Dhaka Cantonment. Nurjahan Ahmed, wife of Army Chief General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, was present at the occasion in her capacity as chief patron of the institution.

A cultural programme as well as sports events were held to celebrate the occasion while handicraft products and artworks by school children were also exhibited. High ranking officials of the Bangladesh armed forces, the institution's principal, teachers, students' guardians and eminent personalities were present during the celebration.

Kendrio Proyash aims to stand out among the country's educational institutions by providing quality education. Students of the school have achieved nearly 80 medals, including 49 gold medals in different international events. Many of its students are also employed in different reputable positions throughout the country.

 

Kendrio Proyash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

7h | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

16h | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

1d | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

Oceans changing color due to climate change

Oceans changing color due to climate change

9h | TBS World
Moral police are active again in Iran

Moral police are active again in Iran

11h | TBS World
PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

16h | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June