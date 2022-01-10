Keep up the pace of development: PM to people

Bangladesh

UNB
10 January, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 05:27 pm

PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.
PM Sheikh Hasina/TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday called upon the people of the country to keep up the pace of the economic progress that the country has achieved in the great stride of all to build 'Sonar Bangla'.

"InshAllah, we'll change the fate of distressed people by implementing the dream of the Father of Nation. I also urged the people of the country to keep up the progress already achieved for building Sonar Bangladesh," she said.

The Prime Minister said this while presiding over a programme titled "Jatir Pita Mukta Swadesh-a" (The Father of the Nation in his Independent Homeland), joining it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.

The National Implementation Committee for Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's Birth Centenary Celebration arranged the programme at BTV's Shaheed Monirul Alam Auditorium in the city's Rampura area, marking the 50th historic homecoming day of Bangabandhu after the 1971 Liberation War.

Hasina said the goal of her government is to change the fate of the people for whom Bangabandhu liberated the country, struggled throughout his life, endured repeated incarcerations and repression, and dedicated his life.

"Today, I express my gratitude to the people of Bangladesh as they kept their trust in me and I've got the scope time and again to work for the development of the people, coming in power," she said.

The prime minister reiterated her firm conviction to bring smiles to the faces of unhappy people by building the country as hunger- and poverty-free 'Sonar Bangladesh' for which the Father of the Nation made the country independent.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Prof Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique and former Foreign Secretary Mohiuddin Ahmed also spoke at the discussion. Chief coordinator of the National Implementation Committee Dr Kamal Abdul Naser Chowdhury delivered the welcome speech.

Mohiuddin Ahmed had received Bangabandhu at Heathrow Airport on 8 January, 1972 when he went to London after being freed from a Pakistan jail.

Cultural personality Asaduzzaman Noor recited two poems composed on Bangabandhu and Bangamata at the function conducted by cultural activist Tropa Majumder.

The discussion was followed by a cultural soiree.

 

